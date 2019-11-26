Rudy, Bag Man

Warsaw, Poland, 13/02/2019 - A press briefing held prior to the rally of the Iranian community in Europe on the prospects for establishing a sustainable and lasting peace in the Middle East and the Iranian regime's d...

Warsaw, Poland, 13/02/2019 - A press briefing held prior to the rally of the Iranian community in Europe on the prospects for establishing a sustainable and lasting peace in the Middle East and the Iranian regime's destructive role in that region of the world. Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, in this briefing said, a group of youths with ropes around their necks represented those executed by the theocracy during forty years of religious dictatorship in the country. (Photo by Siavosh Hosseini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

