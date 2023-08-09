Latest
Robbie Robertson 1943-2023

By
|
August 9, 2023 4:53 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Robbie Robertson of The Band has left us. This one really hits like a gut punch. Robertson also has extensive collaborations with Bob Dylan and Martin Scorsese. Robertson was The Band’s principal songwriter though others in the band usually took the lead vocals. The announcement says only that he died after a long illness, surrounded by family.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
