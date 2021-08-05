Richard Trumka, Dead at 72

Richard Trumka is dead at 72. Head of the AFL-CIO and a fixture of the American labor movement for decades. Heart attack appears to be the cause of death but that’s still supposition. More to come.
|August 5, 2021 2:40 p.m.
|August 5, 2021 1:32 p.m.
|August 5, 2021 10:55 a.m.
