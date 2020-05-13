Whoa, Part II

Latest
May 13, 2020 11:34 p.m.

FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday night at the Washington, DC-area home of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the LA Times reports. They reportedly seized Burr’s cell phone as part of their investigation of stock trades he made while getting COVID-19 briefings as chairman of the Senate intel committee. The stock trades occurred before the full scope of the pandemic threat was publicly known in the United States.

