Whoa, Part II

FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday night at the Washington, DC-area home of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the LA Times reports. They reportedly seized Burr’s cell phone as part of their investigation of stock trades he made while getting COVID-19 briefings as chairman of the Senate intel committee. The stock trades occurred before the full scope of the pandemic threat was publicly known in the United States.
