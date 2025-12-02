© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
FBI Director Kash Patel (L) and US Attorney General Pam Bondi listen to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller speak after US President Donald Trump signed a memo to enforce the death penalty in Washington,... FBI Director Kash Patel (L) and US Attorney General Pam Bondi listen to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller speak after US President Donald Trump signed a memo to enforce the death penalty in Washington, DC, as looks on in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Recently, Tom Nichols — the dissident or lapsed conservative who is a key Never Trump figure — wrote a Bluesky thread on the importance of federalism. He focused on the longstanding Democratic demand (albeit a futile one) that the president be elected by a national popular vote. I’ve made the same argument, though I’ve never treated it as a big focus since abolishing the Electoral College is all but impossible. You’re never going to get small states to disempower themselves by agreeing to such a constitutional amendment. But Nichols made the argument that some form of the Electoral College is an essential component of American federalism and that federalism is one sheet anchor of our liberties, as we’re finding out today.

Want to keep reading?

Join and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog