Republicans Move to Ban Abortion Nationwide

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 6: (L-R) President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during an event about judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House on November 6, 2019 in Washington, DC.
September 13, 2022 8:26 a.m.

With the morning we have a bit more clarity on the national abortion ban Lindsey Graham announced last night and says he will be introducing today in the Senate. It appears to be a national ban on abortions past 15 weeks, with as yet unspecified exceptions. It’s still possible that the number will be 20 weeks. We’ll have to see that detail. This NBC News piece explains the strategy, which is more or less what we thought: an updated version of the GOP playbook over the last couple decades which is to move the debate from absolute bans, where their position is overwhelmingly unpopular, to “late term” abortions where a broad swathe of the public gets more squeamish and uncertain.

