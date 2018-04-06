Rep Pulls Loaded Gun at Constituent Meeting to Prove Guns are Safe

Just out from the Post and Courier …

A South Carolina Republican congressman is not backing down from critics after he pulled out his own personal — and loaded — .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun during a meeting with constituents Friday.

Norman told The Post and Courier he pulled the weapon in attempt to make a point that guns are only dangerous in the hands of criminals. He was speaking to constituents about gun violence during a public meeting in Rock Hill.

“I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman said afterward, referring to a former Arizona congresswoman who was shot outside a Tucson-area grocery store in 2011. “I don’t mind dying, but whoever shoots me better shoot well or I’m shooting back.”