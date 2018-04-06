Latest
FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Hillary Clinton’s campaign is questioning Donald Trump’s top political aide’s ties to a pro-Kremlin political party in Ukraine, claiming it is evidence of the Republican nominee’s cozy relationship with Russia. The New York Times reported that handwritten ledgers found in Ukraine show $12.7 million in undisclosed payments to Paul Manafort from the pro-Russia party founded by the country’s former president Viktor Yanukovych. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Manafort Wants Mueller To Divulge More Details About The Case Against Him
Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator, spoke after President Trump made the statement that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Pruitt Meets With Trump In Fight To Keep Job Amid Mounting Ethics Scrutiny
Report: Co-Owner Of 666 Fifth Ave. To Sell To Kushner Cos.
Rep Pulls Loaded Gun at Constituent Meeting to Prove Guns are Safe

By | April 6, 2018 5:30 pm
Chuck Burton/AP

Just out from the Post and Courier

A South Carolina Republican congressman is not backing down from critics after he pulled out his own personal — and loaded — .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun during a meeting with constituents Friday.

Norman told The Post and Courier he pulled the weapon in attempt to make a point that guns are only dangerous in the hands of criminals. He was speaking to constituents about gun violence during a public meeting in Rock Hill.

“I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman said afterward, referring to a former Arizona congresswoman who was shot outside a Tucson-area grocery store in 2011. “I don’t mind dying, but whoever shoots me better shoot well or I’m shooting back.”

The reference to Giffords is particularly ugly, suggesting that her near fatal and debilitating wound was due to her not being sufficiently prepared.

