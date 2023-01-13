Remembering the Universal Law of Republican Special Counsels

David reminds us today of the universal D.C. establishment rule that to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest all special counsels, all FBI directors and all other related legal people must always be Republicans. We know the oppression ex-President Trump suffered under Republicans like James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Chris Wray and Bob Mueller, half of whom Trump himself appointed to office. But then there’s the related rule that special counsels must always be Republicans. Republican AGs appoint Republican special counsels; and Democratic AGs appoint Republican special counsels. You’ll remember that way way back in the day the first special counsel appointed to investigate Bill Clinton was a respected and generally non-partisan Republican lawyer, Robert Fiske. He found nothing and was wrapping up his investigation. So he was replaced by the extremely partisan movement conservative lawyer Ken Starr.