Remember Perla Huerta? She was “Perla,” the head recruiter in San Antonio, Texas for that DeSantis migrant hoodwinking operation back in September that ended with 50 migrants stranded on Martha’s Vineyard. She, along with DeSantis’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier, and his “pubic safety czar,” Larry Keefe, have had their names added to a federal class action lawsuit which alleges that they and others tricked the migrants into getting on that plane.

DeSantis himself gets top billing. You can see the amended complaint here.

For many this story seems like old news, yet another in the endless stream of outrages or scandals which hold the stage for a few days or weeks only to be replaced by another in endless rotation. It also doesn’t seem like a problem for DeSantis since his target audience is voters who want to stick it to immigrants and the triggered libs who hypocritically come to their defense. After all, he just cruised to a landslide reelection victory, right? But I don’t think either assumption is true. Never did.

This lawsuit is ongoing and so is the criminal investigation in San Antonio, Texas. It’s true that the governors of Texas and Arizona have been doing something similar for months. It works for them politically. But DeSantis’s operation was and is different for a few reasons. The first is that it probably broke a few laws. That will keep it in the news and make it hard to close the book on it. The lawsuit makes serious allegations and appears able to back them up, at least enough to keep the lawsuit going in court. But as important as those two factors is something more subjective and intangible: it’s just weird.

Why was Florida going to Texas to charter flight Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts?

Why did Florida break its own past practice to prepay over $1.5 million to a GOP-connected defense contractor — the former client of the aforementioned Larry Keefe — to fly 50 migrants to Massachusetts?

Govs. Ducey and Abbott have chartered buses which take asylum seekers to New York, Washington, DC and other “liberal” cities. They’re not tricked and they’re not forced. They tell folks where they’re going. DeSantis’s stunt has all these little details — broken laws, extravagant spending, sweetheart deals, unanswered questions. Those are the things that keep a story in the news, keep providing grist for more coverage. It’s like the chewing gum you stepped in. You just can’t get it off.

If DeSantis runs for president I expect this story will continue to dog him and will become fodder not just for would-be Democratic foes but Republican ones too.