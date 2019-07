This is a remarkable passage. One of the Republican members on the Judiciary Committee just questioned whether the troll farm behind the election interference campaign had any connection with the Russian government.

GOP Rep McClintock accuses Mueller of defaming Russian government by claiming the Russian government was tied to the Russian troll farm which interfered in 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/xPY8kruxfK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 24, 2019