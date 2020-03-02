Reid Endorses Biden

News is just out that former Majority Leader Harry Reid is endorsing Joe Biden. Notable point here. Reid went out of his way not to endorse before the Nevada Caucuses, where he obviously would have carried a lot of sway. But while not ‘endorsing’ he made statements more or less constantly about how great Elizabeth Warren is.

So his refusal to endorse was fairly nominal to anyone who was paying attention. This endorsement of Biden seems as much his saying that he thinks Warren’s window has closed as it is an endorsement of Joe Biden.