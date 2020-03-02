Latest
39 mins ago
Klobuchar Ends Campaign And Plans To Endorse Biden On Eve Of Super Tuesday
45 mins ago
CNN’s John King Claims ‘Both Sides’ Are Politicizing Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Sen. Johnson Pushes For Subpoenas In Ukraine-Hunter Biden Probe

Reid Endorses Biden

By
|
March 2, 2020 2:20 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

News is just out that former Majority Leader Harry Reid is endorsing Joe Biden. Notable point here. Reid went out of his way not to endorse before the Nevada Caucuses, where he obviously would have carried a lot of sway. But while not ‘endorsing’ he made statements more or less constantly about how great Elizabeth Warren is.

So his refusal to endorse was fairly nominal to anyone who was paying attention. This endorsement of Biden seems as much his saying that he thinks Warren’s window has closed as it is an endorsement of Joe Biden.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: