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Editors' Blog

Recommendation

by
07.06.26 | 1:50 pm

Donald Trump now appears to have latched onto “communist” and the threat of “communism” as his new turnkey solution to the building anti-Trump wave set to crash in November. I would submit that the proper response to this is, “liar! crooked fool!” and go back to the offensive messaging. End of recommendation.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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