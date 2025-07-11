Reality Check: Trump Immigration Policy Is Super Unpopular

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: White House Border Czar Tom Homan talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Homan defended President Donald Trump's use of the Alien En...

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: White House Border Czar Tom Homan talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Homan defended President Donald Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to send Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador over the weekend even after a federal judge had ordered that the planes reverse course and return the detainees to the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

