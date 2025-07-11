One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Reality Check: Trump Immigration Policy Is Super Unpopular

July 11, 2025 12:44 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: White House Border Czar Tom Homan talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.
We went into this administration with a seemingly durable baseline assumption that, whatever his unpopularity in other areas, President Trump had durable if not overwhelming support for his hardline immigration policies. But something started to show up in polls in the late spring or early summer.

While his numbers on “immigration” were still reasonably robust, we saw a dramatically different picture when pollster’s asked about “deportation” or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. Not surprisingly, “immigration” is a very big word and covers a vast range of policy territory. Looked at from a different vantage point, Trump retained a bare majority of public support on “border security” but his “deportation” policy had the support of barely one-third of the population.

