Latest
50 mins ago
Biden Refers To Staunch Sanders Defenders As ‘Bernie Brothers’
1 hour ago
Trump Calls Washington Governor A ‘Snake’ During CDC Visit
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabbard, the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is one of two women left in the Democratic Primary, the other being Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Gabbard Demands Biden, Sanders Help Her Get On Debate Stage After DNC Rule Change

Real World Impacts

By
|
March 7, 2020 12:51 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

I mentioned on Thursday talking with readers who have had difficulty convincing older relatives to take basic social distancing precautions because they’ve heard on Fox News that the threat is being hyped for political purposes. Now Ipsos/Reuters has released a poll which shows a significant though not overwhelming difference between the self-reported precautions by Democrats and Republicans.

40% of Democrats says they have not altered their daily routines. 54% of Republicans say this. 48% of Democrats say they’re washing their hands or using disinfectants more frequently. 38% of Republicans say the same. (Poll data here.) Across the board Democrats perceive COVID-19 as a bigger than Republicans and are taking more steps to prepare.

These are not huge differences. But they’re significant. And spread over time and hundreds of millions of Americans they could easily have real world health impacts.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: