Readers Thoughts #1

From a federal employee. TPM Reader XX1, initials anonymized and portion of letter which notes government agency removed for obvious reasons …

I’m writing here to concur with your last couple blog posts on the shutdown. You put into prose accurately what I’ve been trying to get across to so many local political allies who overthink irrelevant minutia. They focus on the timing of the fight, on the details of the substance, etc. None of that matters, as has been apparent to me all along. This is, in fact, an arm-wrestling match, purely a battle over power. The Democrats’ goal should be to extract a material concession that resonates to the broad masses as a “public good,” and they are doing that with ACA subsidies. Successfully extracting a concession is a material victory that slightly restores just a little bit of balance of power, and blocks Trump’s effort at totalitarian control.

None of us knows how long this will go, and it can easily take on a life of its own where in a couple weeks we still have no off-ramp for either side, and it’s beyond what anyone involved intended. THAT’S OK. Congressional Democrats’ responsibility is to embrace that, and improvise on the fly on the politics and substance in working toward a final resolution. If this is a weeks-long battle, that’s OK. Finally, there is nothing more self-damaging Trump can do than to carry out his threat of mass layoffs. This, too, is something to many of my local political compatriots fail to read correctly, as they fear it, just as Trump intends. I keep pointing out that this is a disaster for him, because it’s immediate blowback in his face as transparent damage to the public purely out of personal vengeance. Too many people have let themselves become hypnotized into irrational fear…incluidng, for the entire year until now, Congressional Democratic leaders.

We need a climactic fight to establish a new equilibrium. This might not prove to be it. But it’s one required step.