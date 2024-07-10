Latest
Readers Chime In #2

By
|
July 10, 2024 2:49 p.m.
From TPM Reader BK

Josh, you and DK have expressed your concerns about the way the political press is covering Biden recently. 

I want to tell you that I am not reacting by way of anything Ezra Klein, or Paul Krugman, or Rob Reiner, or George Clooney or anyone else is saying. I feel certain about what I see with my own eyes: a fragile old man having trouble concentrating. I recognize that man because I too am old and I know what it feels like. I cannot take much hope from Biden’s comment that he will do his goodest, because I seriously doubt it will be goodest enough. 

I know that fragility myself. I have good days and bad days. Hell, I can have good morning and bad afternoons. 

I don’t think that fragile old man should be running for president. It is time to take away Daddy’s keys. 

From the other side, nothing that AOC or Wes Moore or anyone else says in support of Biden is going to reassure me. They are making a political calculation that may or may not be accurate. I am simply looking at the man.

I live in the bluest town in one of the bluest counties in a blue State. People around here will vote for Biden if he’s on life support. But no one is happy about it.

And we aren’t Michigan.

