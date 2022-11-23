Reaching Out

Prime Only Members-Only Article

November 23, 2022

For some time now a number of you have been asking if I can send my Editors’ Blog posts to members by email. So I’ve decided to give it a try. Each day I’ll pick what seems to me the most meaty and important post and that will go out to members by email. Never more than one a day and not every day. But that will be the general format. Along with that post, in a simple and unadorned format, I’ll include a few links to other posts and additional sources of information that are worth your time to check out. We don’t want to send you anything you don’t want to get. So if it’s not for you there’s a clear link at the bottom of each email that allows you to change your email preferences not to get any emails from the Editors’ Blog. Try not to do a general unsubscribe because we can’t send you any updates about TPM events or important things going on at the site.

