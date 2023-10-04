Question of the Day

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Do Matt Gaetz and his confederates agree to give up their 1 vote motion to vacate rule for the new Speaker? Hard to imagine. Why would they? On the other hand, what potential Speaker would possibley consent to enter the office on the basis of Kevin McCarthy’s fatal mistake?

I can think of two: Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan. But seriously, how do you figure that’s resolved?

Remember too that we’re little more than a month from a replay of the shutdown countdown and at some point a vote to impeach President Biden. So new moments to break a Speakership are thick on the horizon.