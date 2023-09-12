Punchbowling Very Strongly

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Predictably, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), trying to avoid a shutdown and hold on to his gavel, has now endorsed an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. But I wanted to flag how the inside D.C. sheets manage to carry water for House Republicans even when they are notionally highlighting the oddity of a full blown impeachment inquiry based on literally nothing.

Note this graf in a morning newsletter from Punchbowl…

This is, of course, a huge step for McCarthy and House Republicans. The investigations haven’t uncovered any direct evidence that Biden personally profited off his son’s foreign work.

It’s true that they haven’t uncovered “any direct evidence.” But stating it like that is profoundly deceptive. They haven’t uncovered any evidence at all. I’m curious what the Punchbowl editorial team would say if asked what evidence they’re referring to.

It’s worth remembering that we’re four years into this “investigation.” Not only are all of President Biden’s tax records public, his son’s finances have been under scrutiny by a U.S. Attorney for years. Any money channeled back to Hunter’s father would jump out immediately. The lack of any evidence for any involvement or benefit to the President is quite striking. But again, this is like classic both siderism. The statement is clearly meant to suggest that there’s evidence, just no slamdunk evidence. In fact, there’s literally none.