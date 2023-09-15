I was sitting here tonight thinking about things. And it occurs to me that I’ve written the ‘Biden ain’t stepping aside so just suck it up and move on’ post a few times. But I left something out.

You getting all angsty about Biden’s age and worrying about it and coming back to it – you’re the problem. You need to grow up. I mean this not in an intemperate or judgmental spirit but in one of kindness and compassion. But seriously, you need to grow up.

A lot of Democrats are demoralized in significant measure because Biden’s approval numbers are stuck in the low 40s. You know a really big reason he’s stuck in the low 40s? Because a sizable fraction of Democrats are anti-Trump and scared of Trump and just not feeling that Biden is being the non-Trump well enough. There’s a significant amount of Democratic disapproval of Biden over that, and thus a big notch of overall disapproval for the same reason.

Republicans are rallying around their guy because they’re Republicans and Democrats are perseverating about whether their cousin in Atlanta and their friends at work think Biden walks like he’s old so they’re going to vote for Trump.

Seriously. Biden’s the President. He’s running for reelection. He’ll be President or Trump will. Rally around the candidate who you prefer.