Latest
10 hours ago
Wisconsin Republicans Vote To Oust State’s Top Election Official Amid Authoritarian Tear 
12 hours ago
Supreme Court Grants Brief Administrative Stay In Biden Social Media Case
12 hours ago
House Dems And McCarthy Agree On One Thing: The Speaker Doesn’t Know What His Caucus Wants
1 day ago
Dems Mock McCarthy For Not Being Able To Muster The Votes To Launch Bogus Biden Impeachment Inquiry

PSA

By
|
September 14, 2023 9:05 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

I was sitting here tonight thinking about things. And it occurs to me that I’ve written the ‘Biden ain’t stepping aside so just suck it up and move on’ post a few times. But I left something out.

You getting all angsty about Biden’s age and worrying about it and coming back to it – you’re the problem. You need to grow up. I mean this not in an intemperate or judgmental spirit but in one of kindness and compassion. But seriously, you need to grow up.

A lot of Democrats are demoralized in significant measure because Biden’s approval numbers are stuck in the low 40s. You know a really big reason he’s stuck in the low 40s? Because a sizable fraction of Democrats are anti-Trump and scared of Trump and just not feeling that Biden is being the non-Trump well enough. There’s a significant amount of Democratic disapproval of Biden over that, and thus a big notch of overall disapproval for the same reason.

Republicans are rallying around their guy because they’re Republicans and Democrats are perseverating about whether their cousin in Atlanta and their friends at work think Biden walks like he’s old so they’re going to vote for Trump.

Seriously. Biden’s the President. He’s running for reelection. He’ll be President or Trump will. Rally around the candidate who you prefer. 

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: