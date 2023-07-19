Programming Note

We’ll be recording and posting this week’s episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast later this week.
Latest
31 mins agoHouse GOP Strips Funding From LGBTQ+ Related Earmarks In Latest ‘Wokeness’ Witch Hunt
2 hours agoThe Crypto Market Crash Is Not Stopping Melania Trump From Selling NFTs
3 hours agoCluster Bombs: What The US Debate Looks Like From Ukraine
21 hours agoMichigan AG Hits 16 Fake Electors With Felony Charges
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|July 19, 2023 10:15 a.m.
Yesterday I noted that January 6th remains radioactive for the GOP in a way that Trump’s other crimes simply don’t….
-
|July 18, 2023 4:34 p.m.
As you know, this morning ex-President Trump announced that he’d received a target letter from prosecutor Jack Smith. While nothing…
-
|July 18, 2023 9:58 a.m.
Trump says he got a target letter from Jack Smith in the J6 probe. Normally that means an indictment is…