Pretty Much

Democrats always do this.

They have an issue that’s popular and that they have the power to do. But it gets staffed/committeed to death and all of the sexiness is taken out. It starts as a transformational thing, then Very Serious People in the media tell you why it’s a bad idea that will be bad for Democrats when really it just makes them mad. Then the Democrats get criticism from people who like the idea for not doing it and from people who feel like they need to be with the smart kids and who doubt it.