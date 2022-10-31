Latest
Pour More Gas on This Fire

By
|
October 30, 2022 8:05 p.m.

“ELON MUSK (and his consortium of much smaller investors) now owns Twitter. We need to take seriously the possibility that this will end up being one of the funniest things that’s ever happened.” That’s the lede in Jon Schwarz’s piece on the Elon Musk era on Twitter. I think he is right on target. And that was before Musk went full Alex Jones this morning.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
