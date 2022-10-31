Pour More Gas on This Fire

“ELON MUSK (and his consortium of much smaller investors) now owns Twitter. We need to take seriously the possibility that this will end up being one of the funniest things that’s ever happened.” That’s the lede in Jon Schwarz’s piece on the Elon Musk era on Twitter. I think he is right on target. And that was before Musk went full Alex Jones this morning.
Latest
2 days agoBig Oil Companies Are Selling Their Wells. Some Worry Taxpayers Will Pay to Clean Them Up.
2 days agoFederal Judge Allows Conservative Group To Continue Surveilling Drop Boxes In Arizona
2 days agoYoungkin Turns Pelosi Attack Into Political Punchline At Campaign Stop
3 days agoEastman Begs Judge To Reconsider Crime-Fraud Ruling
Latest Edblog
-
|October 30, 2022 4:09 p.m.
So to give you a sense of how this is going, Elon Musk started the day by replying to Hillary…
-
|October 30, 2022 3:01 p.m.
After yesterday’s Proud Boys rally in Hialeah, Rubio canvasser Christopher Monzon appeared at a GOP event in Miami Springs today…
-
|October 30, 2022 2:39 p.m.
It is a relatively minor part of the overall story. But one lingering question is just how the police got…