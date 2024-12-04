Post-Thanksgiving Podcast Scheduling Update

This week’s episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast will be out Thursday instead of our usual Wednesday. Bear with us as we get back to our regular schedule post-turkey day! In the meantime, the latest video episode of the show is live on our YouTube page.
Latest
1 hour agoRight-Wing Justices Eager To Assert That Trans Case Has Nothing To Do With 2020 LGBTQ Win
2 hours agoIn Trans Case, Right-Wing Justices Mull Tossing Constitutional Protections In Favor Of Feigned Helplessness
5 hours agoKen Chesebro Wants Out Of His Guilty Plea In Georgia
2 days agoNorth Carolina Senate Republicans Override Dem Gov’s Veto Of Their Power Grab
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|December 4, 2024 3:29 p.m.
This column, by Alexander Burns, the head of news at Politico, is a rich example of the DC logic that…
-
|December 3, 2024 2:45 p.m.
People are scared and upset about Kash Patel becoming FBI director. There’s good reason to be. But the language illustrates…
-
|December 3, 2024 2:32 p.m.
This is breaking news subject to revision. But the South Korean presidential coup appears to be over. Facing what appears…