Post-Thanksgiving Podcast Scheduling Update

By
|
December 4, 2024 9:30 a.m.
This week’s episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast will be out Thursday instead of our usual Wednesday. Bear with us as we get back to our regular schedule post-turkey day! In the meantime, the latest video episode of the show is live on our YouTube page.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
