Latest
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV - JULY 31: hits his shot on the hole during the final round of The Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC on July 31, 2011 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
5 mins ago ago
Shots Fired: WV Now Offering Hunting Rifles And Shotguns As Part Of Vaccine Lottery
17 mins ago ago
Experts Warn Democracy ‘Now At Risk’ Unless Congress Combats Wave Of Restrictive Voting Laws
55 mins ago ago
Plea Discussions Ongoing In Ballooning Oath Keepers Conspiracy Case

Polls

By
|
June 1, 2021 9:07 a.m.

I took a peek at Joe Biden’s poll numbers yesterday evening. They’re holding up pretty well four months into his presidency. 538 has a composite approval rating this morning of 53.6%. By longterm historical standards that’s anemic for an incoming president. It’s decent by more recent standards. But what jumps out more than anything is the stability. Biden’s support has undulated only slightly in a narrow two or three point band. Indeed, Biden looks like the inverse of Donald Trump – with support in the low-mind 50s and disapproval hovering just over 40%. The same basic division is in place from last year to this, as though nothing had happened – except that that narrow majority – mid-low-50s – has their president in office.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: