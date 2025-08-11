Podcast Update

I want to let everyone know that The Josh Marshall Podcast will be returning on August 20th, back to our regular weekly schedule and excited to be back.
Latest
2 hours agoTrump Grabs Control of DC Police, Promises National Guard Deployment
3 days agoAppeals Court Clears Trump Admin of Contempt of Court in Alien Enemies Act Case
4 days agoHHS Has Revived a Failed Program to Scrape Americans’ Data and Track Autism, Senate Suggests
4 days agoTrump’s Attack on Data Has ‘Dangerous Trickle-Down Effect’ for America’s Most Vulnerable
Latest Editors' Blog
|August 11, 2025 2:03 p.m.
President Trump’s decision today to federalize the DC police and deploy National Guard troops to the city is a good…
|August 9, 2025 9:57 a.m.
No big push from me today. But I am really happy to see and really happy to report that we’re…
|August 8, 2025 3:57 p.m.
I’ve told you a few times of my difficulty launching the DOJ-in-exile project. Such is life. But there’s another set…