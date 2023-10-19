Podcast Still Coming Tomorrow

I said yesterday that this week’s podcast would be coming Thursday, today, not Wednesday. Well, that was fake news. Like I said yesterday, it’s coming tomorrow. But today that means Friday not Thursday. Just to give you a little behind the scenes: Kate is one of our two Capitol Hill reporters. So the gist is we’re a bit hostage at the moment to Jim Jordan’s whims and tantrums as he keeps trying to hold votes in his increasingly fantastical Speakership bid. So bear with us, we’ll have the podcast to you soon.