Please Stop What You’re Doing

Sorry for the brusque headline. But we really need your help here. We’re at the hardest part of our Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. I’ve spoken to a lot of you who tell me you’re going to contribute but haven’t found the right moment. Please make right now or whenever you see this post the moment. We need to keep building the total to get to our goal in the time we have. Simple as that. Believe me, I’d much rather be writing news and commentary posts. But this Drive is what makes it all possible. It would be HUGE if we can get to $350,000 today.

Especially if you’re a member, we’ve made contributing super, super easy. Just take a moment right now from your routine. Click here and just get this out of the way today. We appreciate it so much, and it’s so needed. If you make a contribution now it helps us get back to full time posting more quickly. Thank you from all of us.

Update: $8,157 to go! Making progress!

Update II: A very larger contribution has put $360,000 in range for today. This is very exciting. A huge thank you to this large contributor and thank you to everyone. Math is math. The big contributions are a big part of the equation. But the much larger number of smaller ones are even more important. So thank you to everyone. Every contribution is a critical part of what makes this possible. We’re now $2,974 from hitting $360,000 today. We can do this!

Update III: Wow! Now over $360,000. THANK YOU! Let’s keep this going. Can we get to $370,000 tonight?