Help Us Help You

By
|
April 22, 2023 5:00 a.m.
The single best thing about this job and the work we do at TPM is that I don’t have to bifurcate my life between the work I do for a living and the good I’m trying to do in the world.

That’s a luxury not everyone enjoys.

When I think about our audience, when I visualize who I’m trying to reach and to serve, it’s the folks who don’t get to pursue mission-driven work or work that directly makes the world a better place. 

I imagine us acting as emissaries on your behalf, and I feel a special dedication to you because I’ve been in that position before, too.

That’s not to say the work we do is better or more important than what you do. There are as many different ways to contribute in the world as there are people in it. But I know that feeling of being cut off from the wider world and the work of improving it. I’m grateful every day not to feel that way in this job.

Which brings me to what it means to support TPM. Joining TPM and contributing financially to what we do supports our work on behalf of all of those who are tied down by their daily obligations or their commitments to others, and who can’t venture out into the wider world. We do it for them. We do it for you. 

Thank you for that support. If you want to do more, click here.

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
