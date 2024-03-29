Latest
Supreme Court Drags Feet So Long That South Carolina Will Hold 2024 Elections Under Gerrymandered Map
1 day ago
RNC Gets Win In Effort To Toss (Disproportionately Democratic) Mailed Ballots In Pennsylvania
1 day ago
Trump Supporters’ Election Delegitimization Cycle Is Playing Out In Real Time  
3 days ago
Scenes from the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse In Baltimore

Please Help Us Meet This Goal

By
|
March 29, 2024 1:01 p.m.
We are still in the running to hit 700 new TPM Members by the end of today. We’re currently at 644. 56 more of you on a Friday afternoon is a tall order. But it’s possible. Please listen to this: If you’ve been considering joining during our drive, please choose to do it today, right now. It will take just a couple minutes tops. Click right here and let’s see if we can do this together.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
