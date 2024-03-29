Please Help Us Meet This Goal

We are still in the running to hit 700 new TPM Members by the end of today. We’re currently at 644. 56 more of you on a Friday afternoon is a tall order. But it’s possible. Please listen to this: If you’ve been considering joining during our drive, please choose to do it today, right now. It will take just a couple minutes tops. Click right here and let’s see if we can do this together.
Latest
1 day agoSupreme Court Drags Feet So Long That South Carolina Will Hold 2024 Elections Under Gerrymandered Map
1 day agoRNC Gets Win In Effort To Toss (Disproportionately Democratic) Mailed Ballots In Pennsylvania
1 day agoTrump Supporters’ Election Delegitimization Cycle Is Playing Out In Real Time
3 days agoScenes from the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse In Baltimore
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 29, 2024 12:17 p.m.
Let me add a brief follow-up to my post from last night which seems to have resonated with people. I’ll…
-
|March 28, 2024 10:10 p.m.
In this post I’m going to suggest something that is possible but still unlikely. But it would be a big…
-
|March 28, 2024 3:28 p.m.
Looking at our numbers now I think there’s a good chance we can get to 700 new members by tomorrow….