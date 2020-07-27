Prime Only Members-Only Article

Placing New York’s Outbreak in the Context of Today

Emergency Medical Service workers unload a patient out of their ambulance in Brooklyn on April 18, 2020. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)
July 27, 2020 2:35 p.m.

Here is a graph that provides important perspective on the current outbreaks in the South and Southwest compared to the COVID outbreak in the New York City metropolitan region in March and April.

This graph shows daily fatality numbers in New York, Florida, Texas and Arizona on a per capita basis (fatalities per million residents) expressed as a seven day moving average. These are statewide numbers for New York. But it’s overwhelmingly the New York City metropolitan area. As you can see, that outbreak still totally dwarfs what is currently happening in any of the other three states. Arizona is substantially worse than Texas or Florida. But the state’s apparent peak is still only slightly more than a quarter of the daily death toll New York saw in early April.

