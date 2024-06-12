Latest
9 hours ago
Quiet, Boys: Where Are the Proud Boys?
1 day ago
Mesa County is Still Reeling From Election-Denying County Clerk Tina Peters
2 days ago
The Trump Campaign Has Made A Deal With An Online ‘Propaganda’ Network
5 days ago
Justice Clarence Thomas Acknowledges He Should Have Disclosed Free Trips From Billionaire Donor

Photo of the Day

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. A jury found Hunter Biden ... TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on June 11 on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president. The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges facing him, CNN and other US media reported. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 12, 2024 8:27 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Doesn’t require much commentary.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: