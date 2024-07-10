Perturbed at the Writers’ Room

Waking this morning, I confess to being perturbed at politics or history or whoever else is running this story. Because each time I feel like it’s coming into focus and I have an understanding of the motion of events, somehow that motion trundles into a sign post or lurches off in another direction.

I have seen the text but so far not the video of Nancy Pelosi’s comments this morning. They surprise me only inasmuch as they are quite different from Ocasio-Cortez’s yesterday afternoon. These are clearly very, very different people. But to me they both have extremely good political instincts which really transcend politics.

Pelosi’s comments were essentially: it’s up to Biden to decide and whatever he decides is the decision and we’ll move forward on that basis. But also don’t do anything during the NATO summit, which is now. The Times as is their wont characterizes this as Pelosi telling Biden to reconsider his decision. But it wasn’t really that straightforward or coherent. She’s saying it’s whatever Biden decides. But of course Biden already has decided. He’s been quite clear. So if that ends the matter she really shouldn’t be undermining him on the national airwaves like that.

So yeah, that appears to be where we are.