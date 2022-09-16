Perla and the Thirsty Governor

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/08/21: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to announce the opening of a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 patients at Lakes Church in Lakel...

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/08/21: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to announce the opening of a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 patients at Lakes Church in Lakeland, Florida. DeSantis stated that the site will offer the Regeneron treatment, and will operate 7 days a week, treating 300 patients a day. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

