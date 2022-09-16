Prime Only Members-Only Article

Perla and the Thirsty Governor

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/08/21: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference to announce the opening of a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 patients at Lakes Church in Lakeland, Florida. DeSantis stated that the site will offer the Regeneron treatment, and will operate 7 days a week, treating 300 patients a day. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
September 16, 2022 7:42 a.m.

Aaron Blake and TPM alum Greg Sargent both had pieces in the Post yesterday looking at whether these immigrant transport stunts might break the law. There are a number of interesting legal complexities. One has to do with whether they’re “illegal” or “undocumented”. There are laws against knowingly transporting such immigrants or doing so to further them committing crimes. But in most cases these are people who have been processed as asylum seekers and are awaiting an asylum hearing. So until that hearing they are in the country legally. So that doesn’t really apply. It’s also unclear what state government authorities might be authorized to do as opposed to federal authorities. But the operative issue seems to be whether people are coerced or deceived into being transported.

