People …

Lots of things are suddenly going right for Democrats heading into the midterms. That doesn’t mean it’s enough to keep them in the control of Congress. But the trends are in their direction. But I cannot emphasize enough that the biggest thing that Democrats and particularly Democratic voters can do right now is pressure Senators to get on board with a clear Roe and Reform pledge.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
