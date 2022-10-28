Pelosi Targeted

Just to bring us all up to speed, rapidly emerging details appear to show that the overnight attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was politically motivated and targeted Speaker Pelosi herself, who was not at home at the time of the attack. According to reporters briefed on the investigation, the hammer-wielding intruder shouted “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

We will take this story one step at a time and update you as we learn more. But the general outlines of what did happen and could have happened look more and more clear.

Late Update, 1:42 PM: CNN has a new update describing more of the bizarre and horrifying scene.