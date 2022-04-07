Latest
18 mins ago ago
Trump: No, I Didn’t Ask Brooks To Do A Coup For Me – But Someone Needs To Do A Coup For Me!
16 hours ago ago
House Votes To Recommend Contempt Charges Against Navarro And Scavino
19 hours ago ago
Biden Cheers On Union Movement: ‘Amazon, Here We Come’
23 hours ago ago
Arizona Is Daring SCOTUS To Revisit Proof Of Citizenship To Register To Vote

Pelosi Has COVID

By
|
April 7, 2022 11:09 a.m.

Speaker Pelosi has tested positive for COVID. She is currently asymptomatic, according to her Deputy Chief of Staff.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: