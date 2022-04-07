Pelosi Has COVID

Speaker Pelosi has tested positive for COVID. She is currently asymptomatic, according to her Deputy Chief of Staff.
Latest
18 mins ago agoTrump: No, I Didn’t Ask Brooks To Do A Coup For Me – But Someone Needs To Do A Coup For Me!
16 hours ago agoHouse Votes To Recommend Contempt Charges Against Navarro And Scavino
19 hours ago agoBiden Cheers On Union Movement: ‘Amazon, Here We Come’
23 hours ago agoArizona Is Daring SCOTUS To Revisit Proof Of Citizenship To Register To Vote
Latest Edblog
|April 7, 2022 10:03 a.m.
Below I mentioned this wild story of two men impersonating government law enforcement agents to infiltrate the Secret Service. As…
|April 6, 2022 9:24 p.m.
Very, very, very weird story. A raid was conducted on two men in Washington, DC this evening. The two impersonated…
|April 6, 2022 6:20 p.m.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has addressed the crowds at white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ events the last two years in a…