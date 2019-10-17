Latest
1 hour ago
Sondland Will Express Disappointment In Trump, Giuliani During His Testimony
2 hours ago
House Lawyers: Trump ‘Obstructing Own Impeachment,’ Acting ‘Above The Law’
4 hours ago
Trump Directed Perry To Call Giuliani To Learn More About His Ukraine Concerns

Pelosi Explains What Happened

US peaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks to her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 17, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
October 17, 2019 11:47 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

While it’s pretty obvious that President Trump is the one who flipped out in yesterday’s meeting in White House, it’s still true that every narrator will have their own point of view and own slant to their description. But Democrats in the meeting who have spoken to the press suggest that it was pressing Trump on “all roads lead to Putin” that pushed Trump over the edge. Here’s Pelosi’s explanation of what lead to the ‘meltdown’.

And here’s her explanation of the picture.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: