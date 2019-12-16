Peak Barnicle

I flipped on the TPM video machine this morning to get this clip I mentioned in which Chuck Schumer was asked whether the House should hold up sending its articles of impeachment to the Senate if the Senate won’t agree to hold an actual trial. But when I was doing that I happened on this moment when Mike Barnicle asked Schumer: “how do you explain the lack of fervor for impeachment among ordinary working Americans?” This was only moments after the panel was discussing a new Fox poll which found that 54% of voters think Trump should be impeached and 50% think he should be removed from office.

Good lord this is peak Mike Barnicle: "How do you explain the lack of fervor for impeachment among ordinary working Americans." This is after they just discussed a poll that shows 54% of Americans want Trump impeached. pic.twitter.com/5nUUy6XFTY — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 16, 2019