Some Backstory By Caitlin MacNeal | October 10, 2019 10:05 am JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1 One of the two associates of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last night on campaign finance charges has been linked to a mysterious donation to a pro-Trump super PAC. Josh Kovensky wrote about the $325,000 donation last month. Read that story here. Caitlin MacNeal (@caitlinmacneal) is TPM's special projects editor, based in Washington, D.C. She first came to TPM as a newswriter, and has written for HuffPost, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. Have a tip? Send it Here!