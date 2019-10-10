Latest
Some Backstory

By
|
October 10, 2019 10:05 am
One of the two associates of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last night on campaign finance charges has been linked to a mysterious donation to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Josh Kovensky wrote about the $325,000 donation last month.

Read that story here.

