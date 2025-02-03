Latest
Oy

By
|
February 3, 2025 3:01 p.m.
From TPM Reader NL

I called Senator Warner’s office to get a sense for what they are doing to raise the salience of Elon Musk’s illegal takeover of the Treasury Payments system.

The very polite staffer said that Senator Warner will be issuing a statement soon. She politely explained that this is how members of Congress communicate their position.

Dude, these people are just lost. They don’t get it or don’t want to get it.

There are many ways to skin a cat. But statements that go out via press release are meaningless. That is no longer how news works. Full stop.

