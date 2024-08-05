Latest
3 days ago
The Man Behind Project 2025’s Most Radical Plans
4 days ago
After Winning In Arizona, Election Deniers No Longer See A Problem With The Results
5 days ago
Why A Nerve Center for MAGA Intellectuals is ‘Jubilant’ About JD Vance
5 days ago
DOJ IG Details How Close Trump Came To Invoking Insurrection Act in 2020

Our Whole Community – No One Left Behind

By
|
August 5, 2024 4:36 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

As we move into the third week of this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive, I wanted to remind you of one thing the Fund does. Your membership fees account for the overwhelming percentage of our revenues. But we also give free memberships to readers in financial need (part of our program since we introduced membership in 2012) as well as all registered students, full-time or part-time (since 2017). Your contribution to the TPM Journalism Fund is what makes those no-cost Community Memberships and Student Memberships possible. It’s how we square the circle of funding our operation through member fees while not excluding people whose finances may be under strain. Our annual TPM Journalism Fund drive is critical to keeping TPM vital and moving forward. But our free membership program is one key part of that. If you’d like to help us fund these memberships and keep TPM strong and vital, please consider contributing to the drive by clicking here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: