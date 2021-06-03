Organizing the New Jan 6th

Wild details here about the situation in Mar-a-Lago. Ex-President Trump apparently spends his days channel surfing looking for any new news about the Arizona “audit”. He will appear at a rally next week in which he’ll be introduced as the “real president”.
Latest
Latest Edblog
-
|June 3, 2021 11:24 a.m.
By rights, it’s over and in effect it probably is over. Last night Israel’s opposition finalized and formally agreed to…
-
|June 2, 2021 5:11 p.m.
Literally in the final hour, members of the so-called ‘change coalition’ have finalized an agreement to form a coalition government…
-
|June 2, 2021 2:03 p.m.
Yesterday we held an Inside Briefing with Paul Krugman in which we discussed pretty much all the economic policy questions…