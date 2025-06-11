Opposition Free

Latest
We’re getting a bit more information about that hideously rally when President Trump ripped into his political opponents at Fort Bragg to the cheers of soldiers arrayed behind him. Now we learn that Army commanders at the base pre-screened soldiers at the rally for ones who support President Trump. They also made sure to exclude any soldiers who are, in the words of base commanders, “fat.”

