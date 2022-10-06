Yesterday Rep. Ro Khanna (D) said we should send a message to the Saudis that they change their oil quota decision or face a cut in the military spare parts their US-manufactured army requires to function. This is in the context of new hardball from the White House, which is apparently sending a comparable message. Just a moment ago I saw a tweet from Sen. Dick Durbin (D) saying that it’s time for the US to ditch the US-Saudi alliance. These are things we’ve heard for ages from backbenchers in the House or others distant from the centers of power. They’re close to unheard of for people at the center of power.
Members-Only Article
OPEC May Have Just Ended the US-Saudi Alliance
|
October 6, 2022 12:57 p.m.
Real IndependenceMade Possible By Members
FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship
Most Popular
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans