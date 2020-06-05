On Troop Movements in DC And the Rush for Trump Loyalty

Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard walk to their designated positions at the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, securing the area as protests continue... Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard walk to their designated positions at the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, securing the area as protests continue following the death of George Floyd, a who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) MORE LESS
By
|
June 5, 2020 11:07 a.m.

Before we get too far into the day I want to review information that has come out about the situation in Washington, DC and the President’s attempt to militarize the city in response to protests near the White House. As I noted last night, all the National Guard troops in the city or en route appear to be from states with Republican governors: They come from Utah, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Florida. What we learned yesterday is that the administration had been refused troops by governors in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia.

