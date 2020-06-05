On Troop Movements in DC And the Rush for Trump Loyalty

Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard walk to their designated positions at the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, securing the area as protests continue...

Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard walk to their designated positions at the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, securing the area as protests continue following the death of George Floyd, a who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

MORE

LESS