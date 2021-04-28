On the Contested Terrain of Language #6

From TPM Reader DK …

As I see it, there are two complaints about the “wokeness.” One is completely disingenuous and seems to only come from white people: that it goes too far in “restricting” speech or is “overly prescriptive” in dictating how people are supposed to address one another. The biggest legacy of European Colonialism and the white supremacy intrinsic to it is that of the continued insistence on imposing identities around expectations of who people are and what worth people have in its system of values—both societally and—often—financially. Why should I (a white cishet 52 year old) feel the sads—or rage—that I can no longer assume as much as 52 year old white dudes did 10 or 20 or 30 or 50 years ago about the people they meet in their every day lives?