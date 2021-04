From TPM Reader DW …

Great piece today…I had several phone conversations with Shelby in the early 2000s. I grew up in Memphis, but have lived in NYC since 1997. What started as a discussion about The Moviegoer with Wynton Marsalis turned into a discussion on white southerners and race. Wynton has been a mentor to me, and through him I’ve gotten to score several films for Ken Burns. Shelby is difficult to pigeon hole, as you know.