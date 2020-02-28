On Silencing

From TPM Reader XX …

A few thoughts on the silencing:

Fauci has a lot of Congressional access and has for decades. He has many ways to get out a message.

Birx did some of her early research under Fauci. She also worked for Robert Redfield, the Director of CDC when she was at the Army and cleaned up after some problems he had there (look up gp160 including Jon Cohen’s reporting). She is also very politically adept and that’s why she continued in her position in this Administration.