Ominous Reports for Elizabeth II

By
|
September 8, 2022 9:10 a.m.

The words contained in the reports themselves are vague. But they suggest that Queen Elizabeth II, 96, may be on her death bed. Her health has been in decline since the death of her husband a year ago. Reports this morning say her doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and recommend she “remain under medical supervision.” Meanwhile, her four children and her elder grandson are rushing to be at her side at Balmoral castle in Scotland. Again, the official comments are vague. The atmospherics and actions seem clear.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
